Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.86.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATEC shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alphatec from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Alphatec from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Alphatec from $13.00 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphatec from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Alphatec Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.27. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65.

Insider Activity at Alphatec

Institutional Trading of Alphatec

In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 9,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $89,747.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,251,174 shares in the company, valued at $11,348,148.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 9,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $89,747.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,251,174 shares in the company, valued at $11,348,148.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David H. Mowry sold 4,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $34,304.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,988.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,274 shares of company stock worth $289,114. 33.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 28.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 915,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 203,900 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alphatec during the third quarter worth $2,989,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphatec by 12.5% during the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,560 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphatec by 12.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphatec

(Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

Featured Articles

