Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Stock Position Lifted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 65.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 34,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 10.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 28,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 46.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
Altra Industrial Motion Price Performance
Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $466.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.43 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 144.01%.
About Altra Industrial Motion
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).
