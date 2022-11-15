American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344,121 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 74,500 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAL. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 6,685.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,425 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 1,403.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Melius began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

Shares of AAL opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.48. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $21.42.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 1,851 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $25,155.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,281.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

