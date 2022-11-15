Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) EVP Sells $625,000.00 in Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) EVP Farshad Haghighi sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.56.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 6.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,659,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,995,000 after purchasing an additional 145,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,002,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,689,000 after acquiring an additional 132,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,864,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,703,000 after acquiring an additional 155,412 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,355,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,460,000 after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares during the period. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 13.5% during the second quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,405,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,724,000 after acquiring an additional 405,561 shares during the period. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMKR. StockNews.com started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

