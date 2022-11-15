Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP Lance E. D’amico Sells 40,000 Shares

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE APH opened at $78.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.23. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APH. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 3.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 7.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 20.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 41,883 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.