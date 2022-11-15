Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 312,625 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $161.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.80. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,100 shares of company stock worth $2,950,820 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

