Analyzing Modiv (NYSE:MDV) & Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) and Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ashford Hospitality Trust and Modiv, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33 Modiv 0 0 5 0 3.00

Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus target price of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 146.18%. Modiv has a consensus target price of $21.13, suggesting a potential upside of 114.36%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than Modiv.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

42.4% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of Modiv shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Modiv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and Modiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Hospitality Trust -11.92% N/A -3.46% Modiv -17.01% -2.81% -1.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and Modiv’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Hospitality Trust $805.41 million 0.29 -$267.01 million ($4.46) -1.52 Modiv $36.22 million 2.03 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A

Modiv has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Summary

Modiv beats Ashford Hospitality Trust on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

About Modiv

Modiv Inc., (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases. The Company's goal is to generate current income for investors and long-term capital appreciation in the value of its properties.

