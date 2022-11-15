Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOYGet Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,460.83.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NGLOY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,000 ($47.00) to GBX 4,100 ($48.18) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,150 ($37.02) to GBX 3,165 ($37.19) in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

NGLOY opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.09. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

