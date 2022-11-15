Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Cypress Funds LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Cypress Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 731,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,468 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 12.2% of Cypress Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cypress Funds LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $77,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 114,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in Apple by 2.0% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 24,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 69,961 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.05.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

