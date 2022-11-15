Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enstar Group LTD grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 5,266.8% in the first quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 3,129,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,337 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at $36,527,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 39.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,993,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,882 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 160.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after acquiring an additional 687,496 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 35.7% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,475,000 after acquiring an additional 621,814 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ares Capital Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.81.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $23.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 40.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.