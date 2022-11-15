Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.44.

AWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $76.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.16. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $71.64 and a 12-month high of $118.14.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.54 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 42.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 24.40%.

Institutional Trading of Armstrong World Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 402.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.