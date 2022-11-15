Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATCO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Atlas from $14.45 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Atlas from $14.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional Trading of Atlas

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 31.0% in the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,308,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,206,000 after buying an additional 309,524 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 127,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 195,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the period. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ATCO opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Atlas has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $16.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average is $13.14.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $439.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.82 million. Atlas had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 12.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Atlas’s payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

