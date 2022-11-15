Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 28.4% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEAM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Atlassian from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price objective on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,049,701.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,982,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 137,824 shares of company stock valued at $26,015,658 over the last three months. 43.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $134.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $114.11 and a 1 year high of $448.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.64.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

