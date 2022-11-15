Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Price Down 6.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.8% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $375.00 to $190.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Atlassian traded as low as $129.38 and last traded at $132.71. 8,879 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,104,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.37.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TEAM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $1,048,151.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,685,303.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,824 shares of company stock worth $26,015,658. 43.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 4.4% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 24.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Atlassian by 35.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 238,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,299,000 after acquiring an additional 62,387 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Atlassian by 235.1% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 29,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,892 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 3.5% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.64 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.09 and its 200 day moving average is $208.64.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

