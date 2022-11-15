AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
Several other research firms also recently commented on AVEO. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jonestrading downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ AVEO opened at $14.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $513.10 million, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.03.
Institutional Trading of AVEO Pharmaceuticals
About AVEO Pharmaceuticals
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for patients with cancer. It markets FOTIVDA, an oral, next-generation vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
