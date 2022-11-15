Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

ACLS opened at $76.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average of $61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.73. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.74.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.38 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $158,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,273.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Russell Low sold 7,700 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $567,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,736.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $158,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,273.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $873,808. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 122.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 732,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,190,000 after acquiring an additional 403,727 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,590.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,813,000 after acquiring an additional 323,335 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $13,492,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 52.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,706,000 after acquiring an additional 154,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 195.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 201,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after acquiring an additional 133,245 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

