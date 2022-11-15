Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Babylon from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.11.
Babylon Stock Down 4.4 %
NYSE BBLN opened at $0.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Babylon has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $10.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babylon
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Babylon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,903,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Babylon in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,692,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Babylon in the 2nd quarter worth $1,074,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Babylon during the 2nd quarter worth about $707,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Babylon by 1,320.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 592,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 550,656 shares during the last quarter.
About Babylon
Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Babylon (BBLN)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for Babylon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babylon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.