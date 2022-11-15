Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Babylon from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.11.

NYSE BBLN opened at $0.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Babylon has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Babylon shares are going to reverse split on Friday, December 16th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, December 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Babylon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,903,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Babylon in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,692,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Babylon in the 2nd quarter worth $1,074,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Babylon during the 2nd quarter worth about $707,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Babylon by 1,320.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 592,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 550,656 shares during the last quarter.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

