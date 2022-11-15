Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Short Interest Update

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 454,200 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the October 15th total of 529,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 227.4% during the third quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 155,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,906,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,902,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 26.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,464,000 after purchasing an additional 67,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Balchem by 177.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 48,330 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Balchem by 7.4% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 696,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,336,000 after purchasing an additional 48,041 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $142.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 0.64. Balchem has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $174.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.88 and its 200 day moving average is $127.91.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCPC. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Balchem from $164.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Balchem in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

