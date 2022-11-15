Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 2,982 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.9% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 64,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 63.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Saturday, July 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.10.

Pan American Silver Trading Down 0.9 %

Pan American Silver Cuts Dividend

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average of $18.67. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.33%.

Pan American Silver Profile

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.