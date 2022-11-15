Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 2,741 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 14.2% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 90,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 14.8% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.89.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE PKG opened at $129.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.05. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

