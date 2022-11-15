Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 4,300 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 168,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $6,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 2.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 88.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.9% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 33,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALSN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $42.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $43.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.87 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 71.96%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

