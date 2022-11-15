Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,528 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp grew its position in Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $71.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.50. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group Profile

Several analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.46.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.