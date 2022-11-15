Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,266 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 88.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 50.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES opened at $77.67 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

ES has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

