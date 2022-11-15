Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,596 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.42.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 3.1 %

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,978 shares of company stock valued at $10,819,358. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $217.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The company has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.75.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

