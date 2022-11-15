Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 61,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 12,922 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 432,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,098,000 after acquiring an additional 59,398 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 317,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,133,000 after acquiring an additional 52,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $72.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

