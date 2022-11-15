Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 438,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 71,250 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Vale were worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vale in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vale in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vale by 319.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Trading Up 1.7 %

VALE stock opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Vale had a return on equity of 53.54% and a net margin of 45.53%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VALE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.04.

About Vale

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.