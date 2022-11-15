Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,237 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 86 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.92.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

NYSE NOC opened at $481.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $501.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.29. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $345.90 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

