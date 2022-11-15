Bank of Nova Scotia Has $5.44 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 488,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,896,466 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 199.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 72.8% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Ford Motor by 390.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 62.5% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Ford Motor Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.34.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.