Bank of Nova Scotia Has $5.62 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,258 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Electric Power by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,671 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in American Electric Power by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,000,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,687,000 after acquiring an additional 644,386 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in American Electric Power by 3.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,309,000 after acquiring an additional 386,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,830,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,982,000 after buying an additional 641,659 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power stock opened at $88.66 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.41.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.74%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

