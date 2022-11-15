Bank of Nova Scotia Has $6.29 Million Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,810 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 273,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,236,000 after buying an additional 168,190 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after acquiring an additional 155,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,353,000 after acquiring an additional 140,892 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1,017.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,904,000 after acquiring an additional 130,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 275,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,990,000 after acquiring an additional 128,948 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GWW opened at $585.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $539.13 and its 200 day moving average is $513.94. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $612.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.60%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GWW. Wolfe Research cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $564.50.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

