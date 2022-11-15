Bank of Nova Scotia Has $6.30 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,080 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Waste Management by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $505,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Waste Management by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 28,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Waste Management by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM opened at $157.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

