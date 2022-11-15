Bank of Nova Scotia Has $6.37 Million Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,215 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Okta were worth $6,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 944.4% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 602.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 412.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of OKTA opened at $51.41 on Tuesday. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $272.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.34 and a 200-day moving average of $80.67.

Insider Activity at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $186,662.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,487.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,797 shares of company stock worth $3,359,843 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $98.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.93.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

