Bank of Nova Scotia Has $6.59 Million Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,630 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $6,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,580,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,594,000 after buying an additional 2,730,406 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,407,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,430,000 after buying an additional 186,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,465,000 after buying an additional 1,670,653 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,543,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,308,000 after buying an additional 958,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,035,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,250,000 after buying an additional 1,366,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

GFL stock opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $42.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.80%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.81.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

