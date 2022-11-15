Bank of Nova Scotia Has $6.88 Million Holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,463 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in New Relic were worth $6,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the first quarter worth $236,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in New Relic by 6.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the first quarter worth $223,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in New Relic by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in New Relic during the first quarter worth $377,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Relic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on New Relic from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on New Relic from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

New Relic Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NEWR opened at $59.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 0.92. New Relic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $129.70.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $115,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $1,541,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 47,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,082.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $115,460.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,730 shares of company stock valued at $5,238,860. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.