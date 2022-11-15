Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $5.14 Million in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 147,295 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,137,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 291.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CRH in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CRH from €59.00 ($60.82) to €50.00 ($51.55) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

CRH Price Performance

CRH Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $39.32 on Tuesday. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.75.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th.

CRH Profile

(Get Rating)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Further Reading

