Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $6.68 Million in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 36,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,678,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 14.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.8 %

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.88.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $234.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.82 and a 52-week high of $239.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.56.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.23). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 15.22%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Further Reading

