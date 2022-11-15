Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,472 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock opened at $249.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.87. The company has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $252.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $1,633,844.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,427,036.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,408 shares of company stock worth $7,456,688 in the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.88.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

