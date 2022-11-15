Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 220,069 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 405,209 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,069 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $6,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Umpqua by 138.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Umpqua in the second quarter worth $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Umpqua by 43.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Umpqua by 95.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua Stock Performance

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.75. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $22.06.

Umpqua Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Umpqua in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Umpqua has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Umpqua

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $99,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,479.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Profile

(Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.