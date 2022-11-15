Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 679.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,578 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in WEX were worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,819,000 after buying an additional 131,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,950,000 after buying an additional 49,480 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of WEX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after buying an additional 164,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of WEX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,238,000 after buying an additional 46,296 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 538,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,704,000 after buying an additional 41,866 shares during the period. 99.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on WEX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on WEX from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on WEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on WEX from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.42.

Insider Activity

WEX Stock Down 3.8 %

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $126,918.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,628.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $163,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,537 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,394,262.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,922 shares of company stock worth $1,307,148 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $160.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.65 and a 200-day moving average of $156.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 72.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.63. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.01 and a 1-year high of $183.38.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading

