Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 10,158 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 181,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,158 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 604.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 234.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 20.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $31.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.05. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $44.41.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -228.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BEPC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

