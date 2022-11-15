Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 106,676 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,033 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 106,676 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 71,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,484,000 after acquiring an additional 40,012 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $755,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 61,450 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. StockNews.com raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.10.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.3 %

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Shares of NSC opened at $251.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $299.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

