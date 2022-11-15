Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 14,595 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 14,595 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 720.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 532.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Down 2.4 %

SYK opened at $218.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.74.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,240 shares of company stock valued at $268,425 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.