Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 3,338 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 4.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 16.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. raised its stake in Equinix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $638.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $582.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $637.81. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $853.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.09%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Equinix to $726.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.53.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

