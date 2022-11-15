Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 4,135 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phraction Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Diageo by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DEO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($32.90) to GBX 3,000 ($35.25) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($50.53) to GBX 4,500 ($52.88) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($59.22) to GBX 5,430 ($63.81) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,198.75.

NYSE DEO opened at $173.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.03 and a 200-day moving average of $177.96.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

