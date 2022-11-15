Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 43,969 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,969 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Southern by 147.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 313,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,717,000 after acquiring an additional 186,648 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 5.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 3.2% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Southern Stock Performance

Southern Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $64.54 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.71 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,545 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

