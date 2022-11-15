Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 52,291 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,291 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $6,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 263,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 684.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 19.3% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at about $748,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFG. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. CIBC cut shares of West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $81.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.81. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $69.51 and a 1-year high of $102.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 5.11%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

