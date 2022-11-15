Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 77,734 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 77,734 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPD. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.75.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $111.79 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.32. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

