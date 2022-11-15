Bank of Nova Scotia Takes Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,468,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 5,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $457.51 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $533.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $429.88 and a 200-day moving average of $438.32.
About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.