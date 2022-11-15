Bank of Nova Scotia Takes Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,468,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 5,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $457.51 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $533.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $429.88 and a 200-day moving average of $438.32.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.