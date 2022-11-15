Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 172,754 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 117.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

Global Payments Stock Down 1.1 %

In related news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments stock opened at $103.23 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.99 and a fifty-two week high of $153.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 469.25, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.71.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 454.57%.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Global Payments



Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

