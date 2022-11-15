Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,198 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 167,677 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Target were worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Target by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,798 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Target by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $1,288,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.22.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $173.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.81. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

